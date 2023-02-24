How did NDC settle with this Minority Leader? – Koku Anyidoho ridicules Ato Forson over 'bad grammar'

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has become an object of ridicule by a former General Secretary of the NDC, Samuel Koku Anyidoho.

The Atta Mills Institute’s CEO has released a video of Dr. Ato Forson during the vetting of Mr. Bryan Acheampong, a Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.

Looking a bit tired, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP goofed when quizzing the nominee over some lost tricycles on Tuesday, February 21.

He is heard saying, “Tricycles that don't have tyres that can not fry is cannot be found.”

Hearing the bad grammar, Mr. Anyidoho took to Twitter with an excerpt wondering why a whole minority leader will commit such a grammatical error.

“Eish!!! What type of extremely baaad English grammar is this? The late Queen of England will wake up from the grave & ask us questions 0000. Is this the new face of my beloved party in Parliament? Kai!!!! Enimguase Akwaaba.

He added, “"If a tricycle doesn't have tyres, is it propelled by wings? We now "fry" tricycles like “chofi”, & if a tricycle refuses to "fry" it is "fined" huh? What crime did NDC commit to have such a bad Minority Leader? Asiedu-Nketiah shd bow his head in shame!"