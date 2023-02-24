I’m not an MP but I’m making impacts than 95% of them — Oliver Barker brags

A lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor, says many people have been pressuring him to contest and become a Member of Parliament (MP).

Which he said, worries him a lot because there is no need for him to be a member of the legislative assembly before he can make an impact in the country.

In a post on his Twitter handle on Thursday, February 23, the activist claimed to have made a lot of impact than 95 per cent of the country’s legislators.

He explained that with determination and values, a person can do more for his country even without political power.

“It makes me sad whenever people say to me that I should go to Parliament so that I can make a difference.

“I have made more difference outside of Parliament than 95% of our Parliamentarians,” he said.

The tweet continued, “Making a difference is a matter of values and determination. Not Power.

“Sometimes, you can do a lot more challenging the abuse of power than wielding power.”