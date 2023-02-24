I will rebuild Ghana's economy in two years– Duffuor 

Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former finance minister, says he will rebuild Ghana's economy within two years if he is elected President.

Dr Duffuor, who is seeking to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as flagbearer in the 2024 presidential election, said he had the requisite skills and expertise to spearhead the rebound of the country's ailing economy in the short term.

“The first year will be the restoration; the second year will be complete recovery,” he said.

Dr Duffuor made the remarks when some Ashanti Regional Women Executives of the NDC presented his nomination forms to him at his Ahotor Project Office in Accra on Thursday.

The women, led by Ms Gloria Huze, the NDC's Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser picked the nomination forms at the Party's Headquarters in Accra on Thursday morning.

Dr Duffour accepted the forms, saying: “I will fill it and strongly contest the NDC's presidential primaries.”

Dr Duffuor served as Minister of Finance under the late President John Evans Atta Mills from 2009 and later under President John Mahama to 2013.

The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana and owner of the defunct uniBank formerly announced his bid to contest the NDC flagbearership race in November 2023.

He told his supporters on Thursday that he was prepared to lead the NDC in the 2024 election to help “rescue the country from crisis” and improve the lives of the people.

Dr Duffuor said he under his reign as Finance Minister, he supported the NDC Government to produce a “prosperous economy.”

“When we were leaving office; the total public debt was GHS35 billion. Now it is over GHS600bn. When we left, the Cedi, 1.8 could buy a dollar. Now it is how much? When we left, inflation was about 8.4 per cent.

“We will be able to build all this back. Our government from 2025 will bring the economy back within two years,” he said.

Dr Duffour noted that he would restore power to the grassroots, who he described as the owners of the Party and asked them to support his presidential bid.

“I want us to partner so that we can be able to move the country forward and wipe the tears from the eyes of our fathers, mothers, and children in the rural areas.

“When we are able to do this, Ghana will soar again. Ghana cannot afford to be in this position…Ghana will soar again,” he said.

The NDC is expected to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary primaries.

The Party opened nominations for both presidential and parliamentary primaries on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Nominations will close on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Four candidates have so far picked their nominations.

GNA