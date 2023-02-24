Cost of Christmas trees at KIA in 2021 was GH¢128,000 – Transport Ministry

Ministry of Transport has said the total amount spent in procuring Christmas inspirations for the Kotoka International Airport in December 2021 was GH¢128,366.

The Ministry said, out of the figure, DDP Outdoor Services Limited paid GH¢50,000 in terms of sponsorship.

Appearing before Parliament to answer questions filed by members of the House, the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said “the Christmas decoration at the Kotoka International Airport for 2021 was rented from a company and the total cost of the decoration was GH¢128,366, out of which GH¢50,000 was paid by DDP in terms of sponsorship.”

The attention of the public was first drawn to the Christmas decorations by a social media user who lamented that the GACL was spending such a lump sum on Christmas decorations when staff salaries were in arrears.

A response to a Right To Information request made to the Transport Ministry by the Fourth Estate on the matter in June 2022 indicated that the said transaction was not captured under any procurement process due to the nature of the transaction.

The Ministry of Transport at the time said there was no procurement or bidding process for the award of a contract because the decorations were rented.

“Please be informed that the Christmas decorations for 2021 were rented and not procured for by the GACL. Hence, there was no procurement nor bidding process for the award of contract,” the Ministry of Transport said.

-citinewsroom