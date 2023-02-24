Bawku conflict: Kusaug Traditional Council commits to support efforts to restore lasting peace

The Kusaug Traditional Council has condemned attempts to enskin a new chief to rival the gazetted Bawku Naba, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

In a press release, the Council has given the assurance that it is committed to supporting all efforts geared towards restoring lasting peace to Bawku.

“We remain peace-loving people and would continue to support ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace in our Municipality,” a release from the Kusaug Traditional Council on Thursday, February 23, said.

The release has been issued after recent developments in Nalerigu, particularly the purported enskinment of a Bawku Chief and the implications of the same for ongoing peace-building efforts by the traditional council, government, and the international community in the area.

According to the Council, the needless loss of lives that has characterized the conflict and attempts by some persons to exploit the conflict for their vested interests is regrettable.

The Kusaug Traditional Council further stresses that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II undoubtedly remains the only recognised and duly gazetted Chief of Bawku.

“We, therefore, call on all residents of the Bawku Municipality to resist the urge to be drawn into confrontations likely to culminate in a degeneration of the security situation in the area,” the release added.

The Kusaug Traditional Council further has commended personnel of the respective State security agencies for their support in pre-empting security breaches in the area.

The Council is also urging people, especially youth groups, to remain calm as the relevant authorities take steps to address the prevailing illegality.

Meanwhile, the Council has extended its appreciation to government for its intervention on the issue, and assurances given that any development likely to undermine the peace and security of the area would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the State.