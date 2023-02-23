Court remands two for unlawful possession of marijuana

An Accra Circuit has remanded two persons for unlawful possession of 160 wrappers and one and a half kilograms of compressed dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp.

The accused persons, Caleb Amoah, a 31-year-old plumber and Richmond Tawiah, 23-year-old repairer, also had in their possession six packets of tramadol tablets and 45 pieces of whitish powder suspected to be cocaine.

Amoah and Tawiah pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of drugs.

The Court remanded the pair into custody to reappear on March 8, 2023, as it awaits the result from the forensic laboratory.

The prosecution, led by Police Inspector Ansah Dacosta, told the Court presided over by Mrs Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, that the complainants were Police personnel from the La District, whilst the accused persons were residents of La Spare-Part and Apaapa, respectively.

The prosecution said the La Police, upon intelligence, organized a swoop on suspected drug dealers in the area and two were arrested in the process.

Tawiah was apprehended at his hideout at a ghetto at Apaapa and 45 pieces of whitish substances suspected to be cocaine tied in a white plastic bag were retrieved from him.

Amoah was also arrested at his ghetto at La Spare-Parts and 106 pieces of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, one and a half kilograms of compressed dried leaves and sis packets of 120mgs tramadol was retrieved from him.

The prosecution said the accused persons were interrogated and in their caution statements, admitted the offences and told Police that they joined the drug business due to the economic hardship.

It said the case was still under investigation.

GNA