Parliament summons Health Minister over vaccine shortage

Parliament has summoned Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu to appear before the Health Committee over the vaccine shortage in Ghana.

Parts of the country have been experiencing vaccine shortages recently.

The Health Minister is also respected to explain measures that have been put in place to address the situation

The Clerk of Parliament's Health Committee in a letter to the Health Minister said “I have the direction of the Chairman of the Committee on Health to invite you to an emergency meeting to brief the Committee on the cause of vaccine shortage in Ghana and the measures being put in place to address the situation, on Tuesday, 28th February 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Committee Room 1&2, New Administration Block, Parliament House.

“The Committee also requests the presence of the following institutions' heads and relevant officers: the Ghana Health Service, the National Health Insurance Authority , the Global Fund, the Ministry of Finance, and the Vaccine Control Programme.”

