Bawku: Resist the urge to be drawn into confrontations over the illegal chief, remain calm — Kusaug traditional council to angry youth

Zugraana Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, Bawku Naba

The Kusaug Traditional Council headed by the Zugraana Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II has called for calm in the Bawku Municipality and the entire Kusaug.

In a press release signed by the Secretary of Kusaug Traditional Council, Wan-nab Naba Thomas Abilla said undoubtedly, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka Il remains the only recognized and duly gazetted Chief of Bawku.

For that matter, he appealed to the youth within Kusaug to remain calm and resist the urge to be drawn into confrontations likely to degenerate the security situation in the area.

Wan-nab Naba Thomas Abilla expressed regrets for the needless loss of lives and attempts by some persons to exploit the conflict for their vested interests.

He however commended government for its intervention on the issue and assurances given.

