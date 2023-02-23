If eating pork brings demons, then I'm full of it – Kwame Sefa Kayi replies Sonnie Badu’s claims

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi, known chiefly as Chairman General, has reacted to the claims that pork invites evil spirits.

This follows claims by the leader of Rockhill Chapel, Reverend Sonnie Badu against the consumption of pork.

In a Facebook post, the famed man of God and gospel singer said eating pork makes one vulnerable to witches and evil spirits.

"When the devil wants to get through to you, he must first test your spiritual appetite. The number one way through which witches invade bodies is food. Also, the Bible declares that some animals are unclean.

"What do you think an unclean animal is? In other words, when that unclean animal is found in you spiritually, it gives the witch quick access to jump in," he revealed.

Sonnie Badu stressed, "Anything that has pork is unclean! Even when you go to the Chinese restaurant and they ask for your order and you say pork, they keep asking you just to be sure because they are aware of the kind of animal you are requesting to have."

According to him, "Once the demons discover that you have eaten something unclean, your spirit automatically gets subdued. Once you go to bed, they come, because you gave them access."

Reacting to this on his Kokrokoo morning show on the Accra-based Peace FM, the Chairman General, who claims to be a staunch consumer of pork, sarcastically said if going by what the man of God said is true then he is an evil spirit himself.

"It has been reported that Sonnie Badu says those who eat pork will have demons attacking them at midnight. I don’t know if he actually said it. Sonnie Badu, wherever you are, it is being reported that you claim demons will possess those of us who eat pork? If that’s the case, I must be full of it," he stated on the show amidst laughter.