New Juaben North NPP Youth Organiser donates to support Catholic Educational Week

New Juaben north constituency youth organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Samuel Osei Sarkodie made a presentation on Thursday morning in support of the Catholic Educational Week celebration at the Catholic Cluster of schools in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

In a brief remark, he pledged to continue to support the youth in the region.

He also used the opportunity to encourage the Headteacher and teachers to continue to show commitment to the upbringing of young ones to become responsible citizens.

He indicated that "For a better future, we have to be committed to training the young ones to be able to uphold good morals and leadership.

"May God continue to Bless all teachers and every individual or group who is helping in the upbringing of young people in the society".

"This donation is dedicated to my little sister Mary Osei Gyamfi who completed this school. May God continue to bless her and make her a greater inspiration to the students of this cluster of schools," Samuel Osei Sarkodie added.

Items donated include soft drinks, packs of bottled and sachet water among others.