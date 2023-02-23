Partners for Compassionate Services support STU Clinic

Partners for Compassionate Services, a US-based non-profit-making organisation, have presented assorted medicines and a variety of medical supplies worth over GHS50,000.00 to the Sunyani Technical University Clinic to enhance health care delivery to the public.

The support to the STU Clinic was initiated by the university’s Fundraising Officer, Mr. Desmond Oppong, as part of his broader mandate to solicit various assistance that would facilitate the growth and development of the institution.

Mr. Julius Kwayie-Mensah, the Sunyani Branch Manager of Zenith Bank, made the presentation on behalf of the CEO of Partners for Compassionate Services, Dr. Yusif Addae, at a brief ceremony at the clinic.

Mr. Kwayie-Mensah said Dr. Yusif Addae is passionate about the health needs of people and would provide further assistance to the clinic to enable it meet the ever-growing demands of its clients.

The Medical Director of the Clinic, Dr. Vera Achiaa Darko, received the items on behalf of the facility and thanked the donors for their kind gesture.