Duffuor pick forms for NDC presidential primaries

23.02.2023

A former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor has officially joined the flagbearership race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He has picked forms today, Thursday, 23 February 2023.

He becomes the latest presidential hopeful to pick forms in the NDC after former President John Dramani Mahama, businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah and former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu picked theirs on Wednesday, 22 February 2023.

The Party opened nominations for both presidential and parliamentary primaries on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Nominations will close on Friday, February 24, 2023.

The NDC is expected to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.