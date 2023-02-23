Ghana’s public purse milked dry, economy crushed but who do we blame – Sulemana Braimah asks

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Bramiah has posed a very critical question as to who should be blamed for the poor state of the Ghanaian economy.

In a post on social media, he argues that not only has the Ghanaian economy been crushed under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government but the public purse has been milked dry.

Sulemana Braimah in his post is asking whether Members of Parliament should be blamed for the current situation or institutions set up to prevent the looting.

“The People of Ghana elected 275 people as their representatives to make laws and to protect the public purse on their behalf,” the MFWA said in a post on Twitter.

He further questioned, “The public purse has been milked dry and the economy crushed. Who must we blame? The looters or those who ought to have prevented the looting?”