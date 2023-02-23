EIB staff angry as management orders them to give Duffuor campaign massive coverage despite 14 to 17 months salary arrears

The staff of EIB Network are enraged over a directive from the media group's management issued to them to give off their best in the coverage of their founder's political campaign beginning today, Thursday, February 23.

An internal mail signed by EIB's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Santokh Singh Ram Singh, according to our sources, impressed upon the various news departments of the media giant to play ball and give the political campaign of Dr Kwabena Duffuor extensive coverage, as he picks nomination forms to run for the flag bearer slot of the National Democratic Congress.

The memo, sources familiar with the situation say, has enraged the workers, some of whom complained bitterly about what they see as the management's "insensitivity" to their plight and "gross injustice" to their welfare since they have not been paid for between 14 and 17 months or more.

The aggrieved and agitated staff, some of whom have families who depend on them, are wondering why they should continue to lend their support to their founder and his presidential ambition, as he fritters more cash on his campaign trail while they starve.

They have subsequently hinted at a protest against Duffuor's candidature if the management fails to pay them their accrued arrears since the unbearable pressure being mounted on them from their dependents is no more tolerable.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor has officially joined the flagbearership race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He has picked forms today, Thursday, 23 February 2023.

He becomes the latest presidential hopeful to pick forms in the NDC after former President John Dramani Mahama, businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah and former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu picked theirs on Wednesday, 22 February 2023.