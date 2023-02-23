If President has one Vice then Ministers should not have two deputies – Kwabena Agyepong

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwabena Agyepong has opened up on his plans to run a lean government when he becomes President.

Speaking in an interview with Citi FM on Thursday, February 23, the politician and businessman said he believes the cost of running Ghana is too huge.

When given the chance to serve as President, he said he will ensure the number of Ministers in the country will not exceed 19.

In the interview, Dr. Kwabena Agyepong argued that if the President only works with one Vice, then a Minister should not have two or more deputies.

“Cost of running Ghana government is too big. President Kwabena Agyapong will not exceed 19 ministers,” Kwabena Agyapong shared.

The former Press Secretary under the Kufuor government added, “A lot of the Ministries have to be consolidated to reduce the numbers. Some of the Ministries shouldn’t even exist. Transport should have Aviation and Railways.

“Then there should be one deputies. Not two. The President even has only one Vice. You can work with that.”

Mr. Kwabena Agyepong declared his intention to contest the NPP presidential primaries.

Already, there are nine people who have also shown interest in the flagbearer race.