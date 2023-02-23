NDC presidential primaries: Mahama is miles ahead of all other contestants – Dr. Asah-Asante

Political Science Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante has indicated that he sees John Dramani Mahama as the favourite to win the flagbearer race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

On Wednesday, February 22, the leadership of the NDC opened nominations for interested persons to pick forms for the party’s presidential primaries.

“The National Democratic Congress wishes to announce for the information of the public that all is set for the opening of nominations for the election of its Presidential candidate and Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 General Elections.

“As such, effective, midnight of 22nd February, 2023, Nomination Forms for Parliamentary Candidates will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com ,” part of the NDC press release issued on Tuesday said.

The release added, “nomination forms for Presidential aspirants can be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party’s Headquarters at Adabraka, Accra effective 8am tomorrow.”

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante argued that if Mahama runs for the presidential primaries, he will beat all other contestants.

“And if Mahama is one of the contestants, then I am afraid none of them can rub shoulders with [John] Mahama.

“It is obviously clear that Mahama is miles away from those who are going to contest with him. There are no doubts about that,” Dr. Asah-Asante stressed.

Already, former President John Dramani Mahama has picked forms to contest the NDC Presidential Primaries.