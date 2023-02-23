Gold4Oil: To select just a few OMCs for products will collapse businesses of others — IES warns

The Executive Director for the Institute of Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi VII has kicked against plans by government to work with only selected Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the Gold for Oil programme.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive Officer Mustapha Hamid addressing the press on Wednesday said his outfit will only sell oil to Oil Marketing Companies with more than 45 outlets across the country under the Gold for Oil Programme.

He reiterated that the ultimate objective of the government in introducing the program is to ensure that fuel is affordable

Speaking to Starr FM on the plans of government, Nana Amoasi VII said this has the likelihood of collapsing some of the OMCs.

“So it comes as a surprise for the government to be selective in this process and we believe that it will bring about unfair competition among the Oil Marketing Companies. If you choose to elect a few when you are talking about OMCs with at least 45 outlets across the country then you are talking about just about 36 percent of the players in the market.

“To select just a few and you give them a product that is supposedly affordable one. Then what you are trying to do is you are trying to kick others out of business,” the IES Executive Director indicated.

According to him, the stand taken by government is wrong, retrogressive, and inefficient.