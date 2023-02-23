Harmonious religious diversity, acceptance is vital for Ghana’s development – Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, February 22, received the leadership of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

During his engagement with the leadership of the church, the Vice President stressed his belief that harmonious religious diversity and acceptance are vital for Ghana’s development.

In that regard, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also applauded the leadership of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church for being a good leader in that course.

“Harmonious religious diversity and acceptance is vital for our nation's development. I commend the leadership of the EP Church, and all religious leaders, for their continued efforts in nation-building,” the Vice President said.

The delegation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana was led by the Moderator, Rt Rev Lt Col Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (Rtd).

The delegation was at Jubilee House to among others, express appreciation for the Vice President’s active participation in the launch of the Church's 175th Anniversary celebrations, and to pray for the nation.