Prayers can’t fix relationship issues but hard work – Marriage Counsellor

An experienced marriage Counsellor, Rev. D.Y Donkor has advised people in unhealthy relationships not to resort to prayers as a solution.

He was emphatic that there is no way prayers can ever solve marital or relationship issues.

Speaking to XYZ TV’s Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, the host of “My lawyer my counsellor” show, the marriage counsellor hinted that effective communication is what matters a lot in a relationship.

For a relationship to be successful, Rev. Donkor said there must be a lot of sacrifice and hard work before the partners can succeed.

She noted that a relationship itself is a form of work.

“A successful relationship takes a lot of work, not prayers. A relationship is a work", he said.

He explained love as “a choice and a decision,” he said, explaining that “if you make a decision right now on furthering your studies it's a decision after the decision you make a choice. what type of university then you choose.”