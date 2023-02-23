Let’s draft a new constitution that will make politicians serve us better — Vladimir Antwi-Danso

The Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Prof. Vladimir Antwi-Danso is calling for a total replacement of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

Unlike the popular calls for amendment, Mr. Antwi-Danso said the entire constitution needs to be rewritten to include provisions that can aid the country’s progress.

To him, a new constitution is what will push the leaders of the country to perform to the benefit of the citizens.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), the security expert bemoaned the excessive partisanship in Parliament.

According to him, he thought the hung parliament will work to meet the needed expectations but that has failed in the face of partisanship.

“In our current situation, I was happy to see the hung parliament, but it has not served its purpose because everything has been reduced to partisanship.

“I believe that if we have something new (new constitution), politicians will jump to it to serve a better purpose," he said.