There should be a new constitution to eliminate ‘winner takes all’ system of government – Majority Leader

Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu says the 'winner takes all' system of governance in Ghana as worrying.

He noted that the system where political parties who win elections form a government within it own confines needs to be changed.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament during the 30-year observation of Parliamentary democracy, the Suame lawmaker proposed a new constitution which will frown on the one-party dominance of governance.

“We need a constitutional order that would mitigate the winner takes all attitude and prevent the do-or-die combat associated with our elections,” he said.

Aside from that, the Majority Leader proposed that Ghana will need “a new constitutional order that would prevent the constant increase in the number of seats in Parliament.”

Also on calls to downsize the government, Mr. Kyei Mensa-Bonsu asserted that there must be a new constitution that will place a cap on number of ministers needed to form a government in the country.

“We need a new constitutional order that would put a cap in the number of ministers of state. We need a new constitutional order that would ensure that the Speaker of Parliament is a serving member of Parliament,” he emphasized.