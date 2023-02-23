Parliament has to perform an oversight responsibility — David Apasera

David Apasera, a member of the 1992 Constituent Assembly and former presidential candidate for the People's National Convention (PNC) has spoken about the ideal responsibilities of Ghana’s Parliament.

He asserted that Parliamentarians must always work to reveal wrongdoings and to act as a check on people who are not doing the right thing expected of them.

The opinion leader in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews’ Upfront on Wednesday, February 22, added that though parliamentarians does not have the power to arrest, they must always put people and institutions into account.

“Parliament is to have oversight responsibility and this is not for them to arrest people for not doing something right but to ensure that they do the right thing,” said Mr. Apasera.

In furtherance, the former constituent assembly member noted that parliamentarians work in the biddings of their respective political parties.

He emphasized that the leadership of parties have a say in the kind of debate and consensus-building in Parliament.

“Once the leadership decides, that is going to be the position that the party has taken. Parliament works in tandem with the parties,” he noted.

His assertions come amid the observation of 30 years of Parliamentary democracy, held at the Parliament House in Accra on Wednesday, February 22.