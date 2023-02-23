The quality of members in parliament practically missing – Joe Wise

Joseph Osei-Owusu, the first Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament has opined about the quality of members in the 8th Parliament.

The lawmaker noted that the fine brains he met in his first term in Parliament are not the same as the current crop of members.

Contributing on Accra-based JoyNews’ Upfront program, dedicated to analyse the services of Parliament amid its 30th anniversary observation, the Bekwai legislator averred that the quality of members is getting bad.

He further bemoaned that the situation is affecting the general role of the legislature.

“The quality of people in the Parliament I joined is practically missing in this 8th Parliament. Probably too many people are in here.

“I think that by and large, decorum, decency and the nobility that should attend the work of the house of Parliament are gradually fading,” he said.

He stressed that, it has become very difficult “to build consensus in the current Parliament” due to partisanship.

The first Deputy Speaker doubted if some MPs have been consulting their constituents on issues in Parliament.

According to him, they only do the bidding of their party.

“I would love to see the evidence of those who said they held meetings and their constituents called for the head of the Finance Minister. These are mere speculations,” he stated.