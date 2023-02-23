Lack of infrastructure collapsing basic education - Dr Addai Amanfo

23.02.2023 LISTEN

A Research Fellow at the Institute for Education Studies (IFEST) and Lecturer at the Valley View University, Dr Banabas Addai Amanfo says the lack of infrastructure in Ghana’s education sector is collapsing basic education.

The lecturer believes poor infrastructure for basic schools in the country has dire consequences on the contact hours, safety and intellect of students.

The Educationist in an interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo, on Wednesday February 22, 2023 said Ghana's basic education will eventually sink if nothing pragmatic is done about the situation.

According to him, he was surprised how government has failed to invest in basic education in terms of soft and hard infrastructure yet expects positive results.

"Education is all about input and output variables, and I can assure you that, Ghana's education will not strive if the needed inputs are not provided.

"Most schools across the country especially the basic ones are bedevilled with infrastructural challenges that make it difficult for academic success and as we speak now there are hundreds of schools which are still learning under tress," he stated.

He added, "How many basic schools have their own libraries, ICT centers, talk of desks, there are millions of Ghanaian children at basic schools with proper furniture for them, and sometimes I wept when we talk about such issues."

Dr Amanfo emphasized that Ghana will need to take drastic measures save its basic education which is the foundation of education from collapsing.