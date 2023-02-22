Parliament, other institutions required to guarantee constitutionalism are corrupt – Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central has said Parliament is not living up to the task.

The former lawmaker said the country lacks constitutionalism, which should have aided and hastened its efforts towards socio-economic development.

Speaking on the Accra-based JoyNews’ Upfront programme on Wednesday, February 22, which was dedicated to the celebration of Parliament’s 30th anniversary, Mr. Fuseini said Parliament and other institutions responsible for guaranteeing constitutionalism are now corrupt and weak.

"The institutions that are supposed to guarantee constitutionalism and ensure that we are put on a sustainable path of development are weak and corrupt, including Parliament," he stated.

He cited the situation where the Bank of Ghana allegedly printed some amount of money illegally as a sign of weakness in parliament’s role.

The legislative body, according to the former legislator, is failing in holding institutions accountable due to incessant partisanship amongst members.

"If the Governor of the Bank of Ghana is misbehaving, who calls him to order? It is Parliament, but it is the incessant partisanship that is killing our institutions," he asserted.