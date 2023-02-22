NPP gov’t must prepare to pack out with its abysmal performance; Mahama is coming – Ofosu Kwakye

Felix Ofosu Kwakye

22.02.2023 LISTEN

Special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Felix Ofosu Kwakye has expressed optimism in the chances of his boss leading the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to victory in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to Citi News on Wednesday, February 22, he said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) must pack and get ready to be kicked out when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tenure ends.

“They [the NPP] are the ones who should pack out and leave us alone after their abysmal performance in government. The very idea that they will even put up candidates for the 2024 election is offensive given what they have done in the last six years.

“If government has performed abysmally as they have done it does not lie within their mouth to come and purport to teach the NDC any lesson on who we should or should just bring to represent us in the election,” Felix Ofosu Kwakye said.

He was reacting to allegations that ex-President Mahama may not be the right candidate to lead the NDC in the next general elections.

According to Ofosu Kwakye, John Dramani Mahama has a better track record than President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In his view, the coming of Mahama is now inevitable.

“The truth is that if you compare the track record of President Mahama and what the incumbent has done there is a difference. It’s like day and night. President Mahama is light years ahead of anything that the NPP will offer in the upcoming elections.

“They should simply disappear from the surface of the earth for such an abysmal performance,” Felix Ofosu Kwakye said.

Today, John Dramani Mahama has picked forms to contest the Presidential primaries of the largest opposition party.