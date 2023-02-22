It’s unacceptable to have a separate ministry for fisheries when we import fish; merge with Agric Ministry — NPP boy fumes

A member of NPP’s Ashanti Regional Communications Team, Kweku Yeboah has backed calls for President Akufo-Addo to downsize his government.

The NPP man says for the first time, he supports the minority in its calls for government to scrap some ministries.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Sompa TV, Mr. Yeboah said it is totally unacceptable for a nation to run a fisheries ministry separately from the ministry of agriculture.

What is very worrying about it, according to him is the fact that the fisheries ministry has been running separately with no positive results.

He noted that the nation has been importing fish from abroad while there is a ministry assigned to boost the sector.

“As for this one, I agree with NDC because there is a Ministry of Fisheries but we kept importing fish... the Agric Ministry also has a substantive minister and a lot of deputies. How much fish do we harvest in this country for us to have a whole ministry for it?” he quizzed

Mr. Yeboah noted that government shouldn’t have appointed new ministers to the vacant ministries.

“For the Trade and Agric ministries, one of the deputies could have been elevated to replace the ministers who resigned. There is no need to appoint new ministers," the NPP communicator argued.

Meanwhile, the main opposition party in its effort to get President Akufo-Addo to downsize his government has asked the minority caucus on the appointment committee not to approve the new ministerial nominees.