Evicting informal workers from the street isn’t a solution to make the city clean – WIEGO Country Rep

22.02.2023 LISTEN

The eviction or removal of Informal Workers from the street over the period has become rampant of which government must adopt preventive measures to curb the menace.

Accra Focal Cities Coordinator for Women in Informal Employment: Globalizing and Organizing (WIEGO), Dorcas Ansah has said, indicating categorically that her outfit is not in support of the manner in which informal workers are being sacked from the street.

The eviction of these informal workers she said is not the solution to keep the cities clean but rather putting in place strategic measures that will be followed.

According to her, the workers are relatives of families and breadwinners therefore, removal from the street without a second thought will affect their business and family as a whole.

"In Ghana, about 87% fall within the informal sector; already there is no job within the formal sector and thus create employment. We believe that if the government can have a social dialogue with them and put strategic measures in place rather than destroying their goods and abusing them the cities will be clean as we want".

Madam Ansah asserted the public dialogue on the use of public spaces by informal workers which was organized by the Women in Informal Employment: Globalizing and Organizing (WIEGO) focal cities project with its partners Greater Accra Markets Association (GAMA), Informal Hawkers and Vendors Association of Ghana, Kayayei Youth Association in Accra.

Sally Roever, International Coordinator WIEGO, mentioned that the government must invest in the understanding of the Informal Economy.

She added that there is a whole science in the informal economy.

"We have been working with cities all over the world, governments trying to use eviction to make the streets cleaner and what we see over many years in many countries of the world is that after an eviction happens, the traders always come back. What we are trying to say is that there are other ways to get cities clean. Everyone wants a clean city including the traders themselves, no one wants to work in a space that's not clean or dangerous. Evictions do not work, there are other ways to clean cities with a lot of jobs and we have to be creative and work with reality to finger out how to do it. Creating a dialogue structure that is regular space where all the interested stakeholders meet each other so have the street traders, market traders, you have the residential associations maybe government".

"Sending excavators and bulldozers to the market and area to be demolished cost a lot and they do not work .people who are at great risk in whatever they are doing. Stop evictions because they don't work but rather put the traders at great risk in what they are doing", she explained.

On her part, Mercy Naa Afrowa Needsam, President of Greater Accra Markets Association expresses disappointment on how these hawkers and informal workers are sacked from the street. The act according to her is disrespectful since these people are denied their daily bread in the country.

She, therefore, calls on the need to intensify education at all levels for the betterment of informal workers.