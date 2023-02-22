Successive governments have reduced quality of basic education to unguarded partisan politics — Dr Addai- Amanfo

22.02.2023 LISTEN

A Research Fellow at the Institute for Education Studies at Valley View University, Dr Banabas Addai Amanfo, says successive governments have destroyed the country's education.

He said they have reduced the quality of basic education due to unguarded partisan politics.

The Educationist believes political leaders have over the years rolled out policies in the education sector that seeks to give them votes.

The situation according to him has affected the quality of education, particularly at the basic level.

He was speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

"Most of our leaders sometimes embarked on programmes just to please citizens without thinking deeply about how to keep them running, and end up creating more problems for the students.

"State policies are geared towards making the party popular rather than helping the country’s educational sector to strive.

"All the political leaders think of is the next elections, instead of the leaders to think about the overall policy impact on the country; they are more concerned about the impact on the next elections, which I believe is very worrying," he said.

Dr Amanfo emphasized that it will be in the good interest of the state if politicians stop politicising educational issues and allow institutional governance structures to function effectively, stressing that "when educational system becomes extremely political rather than educational entity, students become the losers".