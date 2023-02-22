Court remands 10 alleged National Security operatives for extorting monies from small-scale miners at Asiwa

The Juaso circuit court on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 remanded into police custody, ten alleged national security operatives who were arrested for alleged extortion at Asiwa in the Ashanti region.

The 13-member syndicate was said to have been illegally operating within the Asiwa enclave, extorting monies from small-scale miners.

At around 12pm on Friday, the main Kumasi-Konongo high street was blocked by a Police patrol team to halt speeding land cruisers occupied by the syndicate.

The suspects were bolting with their booty when the Konongo police patrol team nabbed them.

A rifle, single-bar guns, and some gold stones were retrieved from them.

The suspects were initially moved into military custody, but on Monday 10 were handed over to the Konongo police command to continue investigation and press charges.

At a court hearing today, the ten suspects were charged with unlawful possession of military accoutrements and stealing.

Lawyer for the suspects, Maurice Ampaw’s bail application for his client was turned down “the court says we should properly file a written application through the Attorney General” he told William Evans-Nkum.

The case has been adjourned to March 7.

-3news.com