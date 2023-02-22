Ghana needs constitution that caps number of ministers – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has called for a new constitutional order that would place a cap on the number of ministers appointed by the President.

His call follows demands by the Minority caucus in Parliament for President Nana Akufo-Addo to downsize his government in the wake of the economic challenges.

Speaking at the launch of the 30 years of parliamentary democracy, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu outlined a series of benefits to be achieved with the consideration of constitutional reform.

“We need a constitutional order that would mitigate the winner takes all attitude and prevent the do-or-die combat associated with our elections. We need a new constitutional order that would prevent the constant increase in the number of seats in Parliament.”

“We need a new constitutional order that would put a cap in the number of ministers of state. We need a new constitutional order that would ensure that the Speaker of Parliament is a serving member of Parliament,” the Suame MP said.

The Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Prof. Vladimir Antwi-Danso has also called for an entirely new constitution contrary to calls for the 1992 constitution to be amended.

Prof. Antwi-Danso holds the view that a new constitution written by a committee so established will repair any defects that currently plague the country's democratic dispensation.

“I believe that if we have something new (new constitution), politicians will jump to it to serve a better purpose,” he stressed.

On proportional representation, he believes it will be the best for a true representation of the people in parliament, but fears implementing it may be fraught with challenges.