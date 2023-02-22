I’m ready for task ahead – Stephen Wengam ahead of induction

All is set for the induction ceremony of the new General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Rev. Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam said: “What we are going to do on Saturday is the spiritual aspect. We wanted to familiarise ourselves with the work first before we hold the spiritual aspect of the takeover where the church will gather with the clergy to celebrate God’s goodness,” he added.

Though he admitted the journey will not be easy, he said he is ready for the challenge, with the help of God.

“The responsibility is huge considering the times we are in now. I am going to superintend over 6,000 churches, 3,800 pastors, 690,000 members on administrative and spiritual issues.”

The Reverend Minister said the induction is part of a series of programmes.

The General Secretary of the World Assemblies of God fellowship, Reverend Dominic Yeo, Reverend Greg Johnson, Barnabas Mtkambali, Bishop Charles Agyinasare and former Chief Justice, Georgina Wood will be speaking on the role of ADR in resolving conflicts in the church”.

“The maiden edition of a transformational leadership conference takes place this Thursday and Friday. It is open to all. We have international speakers.

He further highlighted some initiatives he is going to bring on board to make the church gain “the prominence it deserves.”

“We have launched our vision paper christened the transformation agenda anchored on Micah 4:1,2 which says in the last days the mountain of the Lord’s temple will be the highest and that the nations will flood in. We want to reposition the Assemblies of God church to walk in this vision.”

“We have thus divided the vision into 6 thematic areas; reach, rebuild, reform, restore, reposition and rebrand. Under reach, we said there must be no village in Ghana where the people do not hear the word of God. Under rebuild, we are going to invest in human capital, the welfare of our pastors, and infrastructure. Under reform, we are targeting major administrative restructuring, reposition will look at the leadership aspect and then under rebrand, we will work on appealing to the younger generation. Under restore, we will seek after the early church revival.”

The Assemblies of God, Ghana will on February 25, 2023, induct into office Rev. Wengam as the new General Superintendent at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

New Executive Presbytery Officers of the church will also be outdoored at the event.

Reverend Stephen Yenusom Wengam, who is also the lead Radio Pastor at Citi FM was elected as the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana at the 30th biennial General Council meeting of the church.

Rev. Wengam, 50, is the lead pastor of Cedar Mountain International Church in Accra.

He takes over from Rev. Professor Yaw Frimpong-Manso who was General Superintendent of the church for 12 years.

Rev. Wengam took office on Monday 5th September 2022 at a handing-over ceremony held at the headquarters of the church in Accra.

