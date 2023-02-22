Alan’s convoy kills woman on motorcycle at Tamale

In the early hours of Wednesday, February 22, a convoy of Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, collided with a motorcycle in the Northern region of Ghana.

A woman on the bike with her husband, whose identity has not been revealed, died on the spot after it crashed with a pickup with registration number 9415-22.

According to reports gathered by this portal, the tragic incident occurred when one of the convoy's vehicles crashed with motorists at the Agric Traffic Light Intersection in Tamale.

The deceased's husband suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.

An eyewitness narrated, "This was a very terrible accident which was caused by Alan Kyeremanten’s convoy. A lady with her husband on a motorbike going to work and this convoy, the last car in the convoy was rushing to get to the rest of the convoy."

"They were on the road, the traffic had indicated green for them to pass, so they were going their normal way, and this reckless driver came and knocked them down."