Father of 22year-old man stoned to death at Denkyira Fobinso demands justice

Father of 22-year-old, Evans Wireku who was stoned to death over an alleged robbery incident at Denkyira Fobinso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region wants the police to speed up action to arrest the killers of his son.

Peter Wireko believes a reprisal attack is imminent and fears delay on the part of the police to arrest anyone related to the crime may spark violence.

The father who was speaking to Citi News says even if his son was indeed a robber as it’s been alleged, he doesn’t deserve to die in the manner in which he did.

He is also worried that traditional authorities in the area have turned a blind eye to the issue.

“The Traditional Authorities have turned a deaf ear to the issues, and we know they matter in cases like this. I went to see the Police Commander yesterday and I saw the chief who ordered for my son to be stoned but ‘m only hoping that they will interrogate him.”

“My worry is that if authorities don’t arrest anyone it will spark a reprisal attack and I fear for what will happen. I want authorities to give us justice in this matter.”

By Citi Newsroom