How can those who are cheating Ghanaians through DDEP be alive while Atsu is dead? – Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, the founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, has joined the scores of Ghanaians who are sad over the death of former Black Stars player Christian Atsu.

He said Atsu with all his good deeds and charity work should not have died.

Speaking on Accra-based Onua TV, Kumchacha stated,“I say that if death could be swapped, I would have swapped Atsu’s death with someone else. I would have done just that, but one cannot understand the work of God.”

Kumchacha added that "we are all in this country where people have purchased government bonds for five to 10 years, and out of nowhere someone has sworn to take it away from pensioners regardless of whether they will get money for medication or they will die, and that they will receive their money in 15 years’ time. How can all these people be around while Atsu is gone? If only it were possible to swap deaths. How can you comprehend this?"

The controversial man of God eulogised the late player over his charitable deeds that have been revealed after his demise.

"Even the charity that he engaged in, we pastors cannot measure up to that. Because we pastors plant certain things in the minds of our members. We ask them to build their wealth in heaven while we build our own right here on earth. The Bible teaches us in Hebrews 11:5 that when Enoch was going to be lifted up to heaven, there were testimonies about how pleasing he was to God.

"Today, across Ghana, the young and old are mourning the death of Atsu and bearing testimony to his benevolence," he said.

The late Ghanaian footballer died in a devastating earthquake that hit the Turkish-Syrian border on Monday, February 6.

His body was flown back to Ghana on Sunday, February 19. It was received at a brief ceremony held at the Kotoka International Airport's Terminal 2 VIP section in Accra.

The body has been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital’s morgue, pending funeral arrangements.