I’m the only committed leader to redeem Ghana from the economic crisis – Kwabena Duffour

Former Finance Minister under the erstwhile John Evans Atta Mill’s government, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has proposed an effective way to redeem Ghana’s economy from the current quagmire.

The NDC flagbearer hopeful said he is the best person who is committed with good policies to solve Ghana’s problems.

Interacting with the media on the state of the nation’s economy in Accra on Monday, February 20, Dr. Duffuor revealed that Ghana needs to partner with foreign investors rather than the current system where most national resources are extracted and exchanged for peanuts.

According to the financial expert, his next NDC government will see to it that the country restrategize its financial systems to change the current narrative.

“I believe that a different and new approach is imperative if Ghana is to manage its way successfully from the current economic situation.

“These problems call for deep commitment and leadership, and I believe that I am the one to fulfil that as such I will pick forms when nominations are opened,” Dr. Duffuor stated.

“I believe in partnership rather than the current system where most national resources extracted belonged to foreigners,” he added.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is set to compete with former President John Dramani Mahama in the NDC’s upcoming presidential primaries.