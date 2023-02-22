Bawku crisis: Gov't should adopt two approach — Adib Saani

22.02.2023 LISTEN

Security expert Adib Saani says the complex nature of the raging conflict in Bawku in the Upper East Region requires a security complicated approach to resolve the impasse.

Speaking with Omanhene Yaw Adu Boakye on Sompa TV/Fm morning show, the security expert says both parties have taken intransigent and stubborn positions which makes it difficult to deal with the situation.

According to him, government's approach to resolving the issue is also not the best.

“The approach by the government is not going to help. From nowhere you want to arrest the new king, you don’t do that, and because of the botched nature of the operation, it is putting the government in a weaker position and has limited government’s options so far as addressing the issue is a concern”, he said.

He described government's approach to the issue as a suicide mission. He said he is worried that if care is not taken, the issue will be further complicated due to government's action.

On the approach, he advises government to adopt either an immediate or a long-term approach solution.

“The government has the option of adopting an immediate or a long-term approach. The immediate approach has to do with the presence of security personnel, engaging both sides on dialogue to see how amicably within a short term to reduce the tension and de-escalate. On the other side, the long-term approach could require law enforcers because they have gone beyond the use of Ak’s and other ammunitions,” he stated.

He emphasized that the combatants are being fueled by external forces since they benefit politically and financially from the status quo. "And it’s in their best interest for the status quo to persist in continuous fighting and once the government can stop the inflow, the combatants on the grounds will be starved."