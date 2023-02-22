We don't have separation of powers in Ghana, MPs serving as ministers – Sam George

MP for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, said the country lacks the principles of separation of powers.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM show on Wednesday, February 22, the opposition lawmaker said Parliament has now been forcefully attached to the Executive due to the appointment of MPs as ministers.

He stressed that legislators should be made to operate independently without conflicting other arms of government.

“We don't have separation of powers in Ghana,” he said.

The MP added, “Parliament is[now] an appendage of the Executive. Members of Parliament must be independent.”

Ghana has been practising the hybrid system of government where Members of Parliament are sometimes appointed as cabinet ministers unlike the sole Presidential and Parliamentary systems.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Parliament is marking its 30th anniversary today since its inception on January 7, 1993.