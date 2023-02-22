A week to remember: Kwame Nkrumah overthrown on February 24 while on a peace mission to Hanoi

Coming Friday, February 24, 2023, will mark exactly 57 years since Ghana experienced its first military coup d’état.

The military led by Joseph Arthur Ankrah deposed Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s government through the gun in an attempt to end an alleged dictatorial rule.

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah left Ghana for Hanoi, the Democratic Republic of North Vietnam, on February 21, 1966, at the invitation of President Ho Chi Minh, to help resolve the Vietnam War.

Among those in his entourage were his foreign affairs minister, Alex Quason Sackey, and his trade and industry minister, Ambassador Kwesi Armah.

In his absence, the country was led by a three-man Presidential Commission.

However, after only four days in Vietnam, the US CIA allegedly backed the conspirators to overthrow the first Republic, who later renamed their organisation the National Liberation Council (NLC) and established West Africa's first military government.

Citizens of Gold, now Ghana, took to the streets in jubilation over what they deemed a liberation from Nkrumah’s dictatorial rule.

However, some survivors say the 1966 coup was the biggest setback in Ghana’s socioeconomic development.

Following the coup in Ghana, code-named "Operation Cold Chop," Guinean President Sekou Toure came to the aid of Kwame Nkrumah, who was still in doubt after being informed by a Chinese Ambassador.

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah arrived in Guinea on March 2, 1966, with his bodyguards and a few remaining civil servants.

President Kwame Nkrumah was greeted as Head of State by Toure, who ordered a 21-gun salute for his close friend.

Toure announced at the airport that Kwame Nkrumah would accompany him as "the head of state and secretary-general of the Guinean Democratic Party."

Nkrumah revealed in his book "Dark Days in Ghana" that the coup d'état was the handiwork of the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (C.I.A.).

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah served as the leader of government business after winning the 1951 elections and later became the first Prime Minister and subsequently Ghana’s first Republican President in 1960, three years after the nation’s independence from the British Monarchy.