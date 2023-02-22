If you can cut your salary, I will also cut mine – Stephen Amoah replies Ato Forson during vetting

Stephen Amoah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso clashed with Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson during vetting.

The Minority Leader questioned if the Deputy Trade and Industry Minister nominee acknowledges the current financial crisis in the country which he replied affirmatively.

In a follow-up question, Dr. Ato Forson asked if his colleague can ever sacrifice part of his salary to cushion the nation in the face of the heightened economic crisis.

In a sarcastic tone, the deputy minister nominee said the only difference between himself and the Ajumako Enyan Essiam lawmaker is the height, noting that he will do so if his colleague also chooses to do it.

Dr. Ato Forson quizzed, "Will you sacrifice your salary to reduce that expenditure?"

The Nhyiaeso MP responded, "Mr. Chairman, I think I said something here, my knowledgeable Dr. Ato Forson and I, the only difference is the height, so the way we are brothers if he sees me in the corridor and he says brother let us cut [our salaries] and he cuts him, I will cut mine."