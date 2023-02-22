Mahama picks nomination forms for flagbearer race

22.02.2023 LISTEN

After publicly declaring his intention to take another shot at the presidency, former President John Dramani Mahama has picked nomination forms.

The forms was picked today Wednesday at the party’s Adabraka office by Mahama’s 2020 campaign manager Joshua Alabi.

Joshua Alabi was also accompanied by some executives of the Greater Accra Region and some party members.

Mr Mahama on Tuesday declared to run for President in the 2024 general election on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He was said to have made the formal announcement when he met with the Minority caucus at his Cantonments office on Tuesday.

Already, NDC MPs in Parliament have unanimously endorsed him as their flagbearer.

Present at the meeting were former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, former NDC Campaign Manager for the 2020 general elections, Professor Joshua Alabi and former Information Minister, Kofi Totobi Quakyi.

It is expected that the former President will officially make a public declaration in the coming days about why he wants to be elected President again.

This was after leadership of four unions – Motor Riders Union, True Drivers Union, Concerned Drivers Union and Abossey Okai Spare-part Dealers Association– petitioned John Dramani Mahama, urging him to contest for the Presidency on Monday.

Presenting the petition to the office of the former President, the Public Relations Officer of the Motor Riders Association, Setsofia Quashie said Ghanaians are desirous of a change in administration that will result in the transformation of the economy.

Constituency Chairmen of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region had earlier declared their support and endorsement for former President John Mahama, should he decide to contest the party's presidential primaries.

The Greater Accra Chairmen Caucus during a courtesy call on Mr. Mahama asked him to lead the party to the 2024 election.

According to the 33 chairmen, it is only former President John Mahama who can lead and win the elections for the NDC in 2024.

The caucus, led by Dome Kwabenya Chairman, Isaac Lamptey, also promised that they will raise and pay the filing fee of GH¢500,000 for Mr. Mahama to contest the NDC primaries.

NDC youth in the Volta Region also want John Mahama to run unopposed for the flagbearership race of the party ahead of the polls.