I can’t reject my ministerial appointment over calls to downsize; I need to serve my country – Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso constituency and Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Stephen Amoah has opined on why he will never reject a ministerial appointment despite calls for government to downsize.

He said ministerial appointment is an opportunity for a citizen to render his or her services to the country’s development.

By that, the legislator said he will honour the appointment given to him to serve the Ghanaian citizens as a Deputy Trade and Industry Minister.

He made the statement before the appointment committee of Parliament during his vetting on Tuesday, February 21, in response to the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson’s question on whether he can sacrifice his appointment to back the calls for government downsize.

“Can you consider rejecting or refusing the president's appointment as a contribution to addressing Ghana's current problem?" the Minority Leader asked.

The MP responded, "Mr. Chairman, I am not a lawyer, but I know Article 78 mandates the President with the approval of the Parliament, to do as such. I don't think if I am asked to serve this country, I will deny the good people of Nhyiaeso and this country by doing that.”