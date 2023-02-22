Christians are the ones supposed to finance the National Cathedral – Kwabena Agyapong

A presidential candidate hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has kicked against the state financing of the national cathedral.

He doesn’t understand why the project which was supposed to be funded privately will now become the state responsibility.

He argued that the cathedral is supposed to be sponsored by the Christian fraternity just as the Islamic community sponsored its national mosque located at Kanda.

The NPP stalwart in an interview maintained that the project must not be financed with state funds.

“I'm surprised about issues about the National Cathedral. I thought it was a private project... when the president said that I thought he was going to call on us Christians to make contributions.

“We (Christians) have been building our own Cathedrals... So, think that if the president calls on us Christians, we can make contributions so that we don't need to take money out of our budget.

“We are stressed enough, dealing with the difficulties that we are facing," the former NPP General Secretary said.

He stressed, “I will like to see a National Cathedral, there is a National Mosque but by we the Christians. I want to call on the adherents of the Christian faith to contribute to that (the Cathedral) so that the government can take itself out of it."