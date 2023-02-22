How ministerial nominees are vetted lately is useless; they’re even asked to sing hymns – Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jr., the managing editor of the Insight Newspaper has criticised the manner and way the ministerial vetting is conducted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The seasoned journalist described the current posture of the Committee as useless and a complete deviation.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning show, Mr. Pratt said the current ministerial vetting is full of drama and jokes to the extent that certain nominees are made to sing hymns.

He stressed that Ghanaians who used to stay clued to their television sets during vetting of a minister have lost interest.

"How vetting started is not how it is going today,” he said.

He explained, “During the time when vetting of Ministers began, it was difficult to leave your Television set because we all wanted to know if the Ministers could indeed execute their tasks effectively and what about their attitudes. Frankly, we have ruined it.”

“Today, it is of no value; a lot of people don't watch it again... This time, the vetting is not exciting as it started. I don't the usefulness of the vetting today," he stressed.

Mr. Pratt’s assertion follows the ministerial vetting of nominees to the Trade and Industry, Food and Agriculture, Chieftancy Ministries, and other deputy ministerial appointments.