NDC Polls: Nominations for Presidential, Parliamentary primaries open on Wednesday

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a press release containing an important message to persons with the ambition to contest the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

In the release signed by General Secretary Fifi Kwetey, the NDC said nominations for the Presidential and Parliamentary primaries will be opened on Wednesday, February 22.

“The National Democratic Congress wishes to announce for the information of the public that all is set for the opening of nominations for the election of its Presidential candidate and Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 General Elections.

“As such, effective, midnight of 22nd February, 2023, Nomination Forms for Parliamentary Candidates will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com,” part of the NDC press release issued on Tuesday said.

The release added, “nomination forms for Presidential aspirants can be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party’s Headquarters at Adabraka, Accra effective 8am tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, the Functional Executive Committee of the party has put the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in some 23 constituencies including Ayawaso Central and Amasaman on hold.

The press release further explains that the Functional Executive Committee will in due course announce the date for the opening of nominations in the above Constituencies.

Below is a copy of the NDC press release:

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

21st February, 2023

NDC TO OPEN NOMINATIONS FOR PRESIDENTIAL AND PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES TOMORROW.

The National Democratic Congress wishes to announce for the information of the public that all is set for the opening of nominations for the election of its Presidential candidate and Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 General Elections.

As such, effective, midnight of 22nd February, 2023, Nomination Forms for Parliamentary Candidates will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com.

Nomination forms for Presidential aspirants can be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party’s Headquarters at Adabraka, Accra effective 8am tomorrow.

The Functional Executive Committee of the party has however put the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in some constituencies on hold. These constituencies are:

1. Ayawaso Central

2. Amasaman

3. Afram Plains South

4. Akwatia

5. Efutu

6. Gomoa Central

7. Amenfi East

8. Evalue Gwira

9. Assin North

10. Pusiga

11. Tarkwa Nsuaem

12. Ayensuano

13. Adansi Asokwa

14. Offinso North

15. Ahafo Ano North

16. Sekyere Afram Plains

17. Ahafo Ano South West (Aduagyman)

18. Bosome Freho

19. Asante Akim Central

20. Manso Adubia

21. Manhyia South

22. Subin

23. Fomena

The Functional Executive Committee will in due course announce the date for the opening of nominations in the above Constituencies.

Signed.

Comrade Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

General Secretary