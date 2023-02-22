Former vice GFA president admonish Ghanaians to emulate good deeds of Christian Atsu

22.02.2023 LISTEN

Former Vice President Of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie has admonished Ghanaians to learn to make positive impact in the lives of people whenever they have the opportunity.

He said this following the demise of the Hatayspor also former Black Stars player, Christian Atsu Twasam.

According to him, Christian Atsu used his few years on earth to make a positive impact in the lives of many people and lived for humanity.

“Atsu used his few years on earth to make a lot of impact in society. He lived for humanity. he was generous.

His manager, Tony told me he always paid 10% of his salary to his church. It doesn’t matter the number of years you will live on earth, what matters is the impact you make in the lives of people,” Mr. Afriyie said.

Recounting his relationship with the former Black Stars player now deceased, Mr. Afriyie disclosed that he went to Turkey, Istanbul with the hope of finding Christian Atsu alive after he was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey on 6th February, 2023.

In an interview on Suncity Morning Drive with Mark Abissah, the former Vice President of the GFA Mr. Afriyie revealed that, he had a close bond with the late footballer.

“I have known Atsu since his days at Feyenoord when I was chairman for All Blacks, He was a friend to one of my players so I had that close relationship with him. Atsu is half Ada and half Ewe and I speak Ada with him anytime we meet and that is how close I was with him” He said.

Christian Atsu’s mortal remains arrived at the Kotoka International Airport from Turkey on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Meanwhile, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawunia has said the government will collaborate with the family of Christian Atsu to give him a befitting burial.

The demise of the thirty-one-year-old footballer has put the world especially the football fraternity into a state of mourning.