Akufo-Addo hands over 100 pick-up vehicles, 600 motorbikes, 6 APC vehicles to Police Service

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, February 21, handed over additional logistics to the Ghana Police Service.

In all, the President handed over one hundred (100) pick-up vehicles, six hundred (600) motorbikes, and six (6) Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicles to the Service.

This was after he commissioned the National Police Headquarters facelift project.

In a statement from the President, he said all of these are evidence if any were needed, of the Government’s commitment to the continuous retooling of the Police, a responsibility his government takes very seriously.

The move according to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is borne out of the fact that the Police plays a critical role in the development of the country, hence the need to ensure that the Police Service is adequately resourced to discharge its duties for the safety and security of all Ghanaians, as well as for the growth of economic activity.

The president stressed, “The one hundred (100) pickup vehicles, six hundred (600) motorbikes, and six (6) APC vehicles are to be used by the Formed Police Units (FPUs) in all regions of the country.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has given the assurance that Regional FPUs will be spread across one hundred and forty (140) bases in various communities in all the regions.

Until recently, the FPU was only stationed in Accra.

However, through support from government, the Unit was extended to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and is now being formed in all the other regions.

“All regions across the country are soon going to benefit from the services of this specialised unit….Without any doubt, their presence will enhance greatly security, law, and order in the country,” the President added.