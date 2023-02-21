The ethics of our politics must be sensitized – Oliver Barker advocates

Ghanaian human rights activist and lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor, says the nature of Ghanaian politics needs to change.

He bemoaned that the politics under Ghana’s Fourth Republic have been patronage-based.

To him, the nation stands at risk if nothing is done to inject a sense of dignity, freedom and true liberty in the country's political dispensation.

In a tweet sighted by Modernghana News on Tuesday, February 21, the legal practitioner noted that the current system must be changed for future generations.

“In our lifetime, we must do everything possible to end the patronage politics of our 4th Republic. If not we perish.

“There’s no other way forward. The demands of dignity, freedom and true liberty require that the ethics of our politics must be sanitized,” he wrote.

Oliver Barker Vormawor’s tweet concludes, “We owe it to tomorrow.”