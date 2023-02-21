I stopped studying in UK to be sales girl in Ghana due to poverty – Charter House CEO recounts

Theresa Ayoade, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Charterhouse Multiple Concept Group has narrated her journey to success.

According to her, she once had to stop pursuing her degree in the United Kingdom after her father’s finances went down.

In an interview with Roselyn Felli on Accra-based JoyPrime’s Prime Morning show, Mrs. Ayoade said she worked in an electrical appliance shop at Adabraka, from which she gathered money to pursue her ambition.

"I went to the UK to pursue my degree course in economics, and my parents were sponsoring me at that time. But my father ran into a few financial challenges, which made it difficult for me to continue paying my fees or sponsoring me... I had to stop. My education was truncated.

"I called up a friend... he said, "Oh, I have a shop. You can come and sit in my shop. I said okay. It’s better than sitting at home... The shop was selling lighting fittings. So I was a sales girl at Adabraka, and that’s how I started my career in Ghana," she narrated.

Though her job earned her a small amount as salary, it propel her into the future where she was later employed as the sales and marketing manager at Kumasi-based Luv FM and later at Accra-based Joy FM, where she was promoted to Promotions Manager.

"I was the only girl in the sales team, and when the opportunity came, I was the one who was promoted to go to Luv FM as the Sales and Marketing Manager...I worked in Kumasi for about two years and I came back to Joy FM, where I was promoted to Promotions Manager,” she indicated.