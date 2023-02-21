Mahama officially declares intention to contest presidency

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has formally declared his intention to run for President in the upcoming 2024 general election on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Mahama made the formal announcement when he met with the Minority caucus at his Cantonment office on Tuesday.

All NDC MPs in Parliament have unanimously endorsed John Dramani as flagbearer.

Present at the meeting were former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, former NDC Campaign Manager for the 2020 general elections, Professor Joshua Alabi and former Information Minister, Kofi Totobi Quakyi.

It is expected that the former President will make a public declaration in the coming days.

On Monday, leadership of four unions – Motor Riders Union, True Drivers Union, Concerned Drivers Union and Abossey Okai Spare-part Dealers Association – petitioned John Dramani Mahama, urging him to contest for the Presidency.

If elected President, John Dramani Mahama will, in the opinion of the unions, be the finest person to address the nation’s current economic problems.

Presenting the petition to the office of the former President, the Public Relations Officer of the Motor Riders Association, Setsofia Quashie said Ghanaians are desirous of a change in administration that will result in the transformation of the economy.

-citinewsroom